Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

