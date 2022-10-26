Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NYSE NVST opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

