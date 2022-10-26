Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

