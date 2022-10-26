Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Etsy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

