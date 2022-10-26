Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Etsy by 159.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

