Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.46 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

