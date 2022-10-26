Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.73. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 4.3400004 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exchange Income Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.80.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

