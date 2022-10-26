Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exelon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

