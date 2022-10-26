Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Critical Contrast

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 4.26% 22.14% 3.24% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $8.60 billion 1.81 $12.00 million $2.01 49.11 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 2.61 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Expedia Group and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 14 11 0 2.44 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expedia Group currently has a consensus price target of $162.27, suggesting a potential upside of 64.39%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

Expedia Group beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

