Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.