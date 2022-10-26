F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

