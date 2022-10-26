FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $432.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

