FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $379.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.41. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

