FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 6.0 %

SMG stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

