FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

