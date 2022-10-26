FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 12,392 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

