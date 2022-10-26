FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 457 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.