FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,940 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

