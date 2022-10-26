FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

ResMed stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

