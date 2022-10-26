FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

