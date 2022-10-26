FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CoStar Group by 465.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 182,170 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in CoStar Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CoStar Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

