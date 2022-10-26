FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,030,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,485,000 after purchasing an additional 281,973 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 427,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 10,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

