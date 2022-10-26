FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shell stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

