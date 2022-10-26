FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

