FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 515,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,005,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

