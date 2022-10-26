FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $561,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.7 %

DGX stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

