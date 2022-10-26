FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

CNI opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

