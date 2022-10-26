FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $296.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.83. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.