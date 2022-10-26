FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average of $240.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

