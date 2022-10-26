FidoMeta (FMC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $225.65 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded down 3% against the dollar. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $225.65 million and $11,229.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01504303 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,765.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

