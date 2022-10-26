First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

