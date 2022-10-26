First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2,507.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 154.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $264.29 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.20.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

