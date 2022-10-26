First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,705,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

