First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1,729.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 108.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

