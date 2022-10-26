First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSTK opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.
