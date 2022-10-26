First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 212.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

