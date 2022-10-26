First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,233 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 4,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.