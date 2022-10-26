First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

