First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 814 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

