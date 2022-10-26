First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

