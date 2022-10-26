Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

FPH stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 60.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

