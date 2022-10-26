Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.
Five Point Stock Performance
FPH stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
