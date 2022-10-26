FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.88.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

