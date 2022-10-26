FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a 200 day moving average of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $282.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
