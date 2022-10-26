FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading 3.4% Higher

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.82. 2,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

