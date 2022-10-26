Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 880,945 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,626,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,544,703. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

