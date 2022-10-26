FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.