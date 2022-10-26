Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

FRHLF stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

