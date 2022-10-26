Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE GH opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$6.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180 million and a PE ratio of 15.09.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

