GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,658 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $14.39.
Several equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
