General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

